Photo 3023
Guaranteed to brighten the day
This colourful jacket being worn is guaranteed to brighten the day!
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3027
photos
59
followers
85
following
829% complete
View this month »
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
26th March 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
window
,
yellow
,
clothes
,
outside
,
street
,
cars
,
man
,
colours
,
pink
,
view
,
outdoors
,
bright
,
building
,
transport
,
candid
,
jacket
,
colourful
,
colour
Kitty Hawke
ace
Goodness me.........that is soooooooooo bright !
April 4th, 2024
