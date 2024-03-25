The Bell

A close-up of the statue of Saint Crannog showing the bell he is carrying at the coastal village of Llangranog.



The sculpture a bronze statue of the Saint, standing on the headland above the beach was designed and built by the Internationally Renowned sculptor Sebastien Boyesen, who lives in Llangrannog.



Carannog was the grandson or perhaps the son of Ceredig, the 5th century Prince of Ceredigion.He was expected to follow his grandfather as ruler, but instead he came to the area that is now called Llangrannog, and established a religious community and settlement close to the site of the present church.



From Llangrannog, Carannog travelled the Celtic world, establishing religious communities in Somerset, Cornwall, Brittany and Ireland.



His Latin name was Carantec, and this is reflected in some of these settlements, such as Crantock, Carantec, and Trecarantec.



The sculpture emphasizes his role as a travelling missionary, roughly dressed, and carrying the tools of his trade.