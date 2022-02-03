Sign up
34 / 365
34 - Swanning Off
I have renewed my membership for Martin Mere WWT so despite feeling rather hurty ... I decided to just get out there and at least get some fresh air.
I had forgotten how heavy my Canon 5diii and my 100-400mm were and it showed in some of my photo's.
I was going to delete this one then remembered
@joemuli
and his great movement photo's. So I just added a little more motion and voila!
I do have some nice photo's which surprised me but will finish culling before picking a few for the rest of the week.
Thanks for all your views and comments!
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Al Bailey
@albailey
I have been on here before ... twice! It was taking too long to clear old photo's that I wanted gone so I decided to start...
34
photos
20
followers
28
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd February 2022 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
birds
,
swans
,
white on white
,
martin mere wwt
