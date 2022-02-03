Previous
34 - Swanning Off
34 - Swanning Off

I have renewed my membership for Martin Mere WWT so despite feeling rather hurty ... I decided to just get out there and at least get some fresh air.

I had forgotten how heavy my Canon 5diii and my 100-400mm were and it showed in some of my photo's.

I was going to delete this one then remembered @joemuli and his great movement photo's. So I just added a little more motion and voila!

I do have some nice photo's which surprised me but will finish culling before picking a few for the rest of the week.

Thanks for all your views and comments!
