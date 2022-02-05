Previous
36 - Gold Fincher by albailey
36 / 365

36 - Gold Fincher

The temptation to clone out the branch going onto the wing was high but I chose to resist.
Sometimes it's about just being pleased with your shot and this was a lovely coloured goldfinch so it deserved to be left as shot. (other than a crop)

5th February 2022

Al Bailey

@albailey
