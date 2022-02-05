Sign up
36 / 365
36 - Gold Fincher
The temptation to clone out the branch going onto the wing was high but I chose to resist.
Sometimes it's about just being pleased with your shot and this was a lovely coloured goldfinch so it deserved to be left as shot. (other than a crop)
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Al Bailey
@albailey
I have been on here before ... twice! It was taking too long to clear old photo's that I wanted gone so I decided to start...
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Tags
bird
,
goldfinch
