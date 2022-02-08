39 - Stamp

I am struggling as I thought I would. So you just get a shot of my junk journal page that I made in my "revision card" journal. (so called because I am using revision cards on a snap ring from Asda)



365 just doesn't move me like it used to.

But I am going to take half an hour this evening to make some comments. I think I have got too used to places where I can click a like button to at least show I have seen something. I wish I could do that on here.