39 - Stamp

I am struggling as I thought I would. So you just get a shot of my junk journal page that I made in my "revision card" journal. (so called because I am using revision cards on a snap ring from Asda)
365 just doesn't move me like it used to.
But I am going to take half an hour this evening to make some comments. I think I have got too used to places where I can click a like button to at least show I have seen something. I wish I could do that on here.
This is your project and your rules and no obligation to comment etc etc. I hope you are able to carry on. If it helps I have always struggled to keep up and certainly struggled to find time to comment back. I am trying extra hard this year to a) keep up and post every day by using my phone to upload and b) look at people's pics and engage with them as much as I feel I can. And I'm finding that though it takes a bit of time, if I do a little a day, I'm getting so much pleasure out of it that it's worth it for me. I hope you find a way to make it work for you — I'd miss your kitten pics if you stopped!! (so totally selfish comment 😂)