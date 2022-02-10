41 - Woody Woodpecker

I am proud of this one!

In my years going round nature reserves I have heard them and I have seen them. I have even got a couple of less than great "memory" photo's of them.

Today I dragged myself out ... dragged being the word too but gosh it was worth it!



I avoid the feeders unless I want a memory shot and stalk the tree's around them instead. I am not a bird person and find them quite hard to spot let alone photograph. Today I got lucky when this Great Spotted Woodpecker not only paid a visit to the feeders, but it nicely jumped down onto a branch quite near me first and gave me a little performance! This is one of about 30 photo's of it that I have to weed through



I also got to see a brambling for the first time and I think I have a few decent photo's of that too along with a few other birdies.

So be warned ... the next few days may contain feathers!