41 - Woody Woodpecker by albailey
41 / 365

41 - Woody Woodpecker

I am proud of this one!
In my years going round nature reserves I have heard them and I have seen them. I have even got a couple of less than great "memory" photo's of them.
Today I dragged myself out ... dragged being the word too but gosh it was worth it!

I avoid the feeders unless I want a memory shot and stalk the tree's around them instead. I am not a bird person and find them quite hard to spot let alone photograph. Today I got lucky when this Great Spotted Woodpecker not only paid a visit to the feeders, but it nicely jumped down onto a branch quite near me first and gave me a little performance! This is one of about 30 photo's of it that I have to weed through

I also got to see a brambling for the first time and I think I have a few decent photo's of that too along with a few other birdies.
So be warned ... the next few days may contain feathers!
