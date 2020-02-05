Previous
Next
At the Post Office by allie912
Photo 3688

At the Post Office

Seeing this wall of old mail boxes was like a trip back through time.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1010% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
I love all the patterns and shapes allison, why are the bottom one's bigger ?
February 5th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@phil_howcroft I’m guessing they are for packages although that is just a guess.
February 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise