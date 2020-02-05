Sign up
Photo 3688
At the Post Office
Seeing this wall of old mail boxes was like a trip back through time.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
4th February 2020 2:57pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
“post
,
boxes”
,
office”
,
“mail
Phil Howcroft
I love all the patterns and shapes allison, why are the bottom one's bigger ?
February 5th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
@phil_howcroft
I’m guessing they are for packages although that is just a guess.
February 5th, 2020
