Photo 3838
Happy Birthday, America!
No matter how grim things seem to be, we’re still proud to be Americans.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
3
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
usa
,
of
,
america
,
july”
,
“4th
Phil Howcroft
God Bless America Allison
July 3rd, 2020
bruni
ace
Happy Birthday. beautifully presented, Allison
July 4th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Happy birthday America
July 4th, 2020
