Photo 3864
Waiting Their Turn
On the other side of the street was a sandwich shop. I think the customers are all socially distancing in family groups. The wall makes a nice background
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
street
,
mural
