The Day Before by allie912
Photo 4037

The Day Before

Preparing for a unique inauguration by watching the preparations in Washington prior to The president-elect’s arrival. Not shown, all the security precautions around the city and the paranoid isolation of the current President.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Allison Williams

