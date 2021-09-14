Sign up
Photo 4274
More Fun at WPC
I don’t want to leave anyone out of the fun!
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8452
photos
28
followers
44
following
4267
4268
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
Views
15
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
13th September 2021 4:46pm
Tags
church
,
lunch
Phil Howcroft
Fabulous montage Allison
September 13th, 2021
