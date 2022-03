Get it While It’s Hot!

I took this One Pan Orecchiette Pasta and added my own spin. Since I had standard, not spicy sausage, I added red pepper flakes, as well as garlic, grape tomatoes and parsley. I may have been overly generous with the pepper since John and I had to drink copious amounts of water! I’m not sure if this is primarily a pasta or soup, but it was definitely satisfying.