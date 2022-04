Test Loaf

Today. I baked a loaf of sourdough raisin cinnamon bread, using a pouch I got from Amazon Vine. Actually I started the process last night and with all the resting and rising and baking and cooling, I didn’t get to try a slice til 3 pm.

My review of the finished product? Not really my bag. I like something a little lighter and sweeter. But if you go for a more natural taste, I’ve got most of a loaf you are welcome to.