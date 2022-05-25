Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4527
Lost my Appetite
Yesterday’s booster shot had repercussions today. All I felt like having today was this mini can of Coke. Hope tomorrow I’m back to normal.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8958
photos
28
followers
43
following
1240% complete
View this month »
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
4526
4527
Latest from all albums
4524
4428
4525
4429
4526
4430
4527
4431
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
24th May 2022 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coke
,
vaccine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close