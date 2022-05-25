Previous
Next
Lost my Appetite by allie912
Photo 4527

Lost my Appetite

Yesterday’s booster shot had repercussions today. All I felt like having today was this mini can of Coke. Hope tomorrow I’m back to normal.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise