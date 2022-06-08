Previous
Kinetic Art by allie912
Kinetic Art

I love my new wind-driven sculpture hanging on my patio. It really livens up the scene. Go to my Instagram account (allisonwilliams4675) to see it spinning!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
MamaBec ace
Cool!
June 7th, 2022  
