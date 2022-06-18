Previous
Gardenia Time by allie912
Photo 4551

Gardenia Time

There is nothing like the fragrance of a gardenia to evoke summer and prom memories. I am addicted to this heady perfume.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
