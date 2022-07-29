Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4592
Thinking of MandoMax
My son is in a blue grass band and his instrument of choice is the mandolin. When I saw this painting by Mary Cassatt, I immediately thought of him. The modern mando has a different shape from this 19th century one but there is a family resemblance.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9088
photos
28
followers
43
following
1258% complete
View this month »
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
Latest from all albums
4493
4589
4590
4494
4495
4591
4496
4592
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mandolin
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close