Thinking of MandoMax by allie912
Photo 4592

Thinking of MandoMax

My son is in a blue grass band and his instrument of choice is the mandolin. When I saw this painting by Mary Cassatt, I immediately thought of him. The modern mando has a different shape from this 19th century one but there is a family resemblance.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Allison Williams

