A Formal Garden by allie912
A Formal Garden

Agecroft Hall is a Tudor mansion of the 15th century, brought to Richmond piece by piece in the 1920’s. The gardens are designed in the style of the era.
30th July 2022

Allison Williams

allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
