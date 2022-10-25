In Honor of Diwali

It was Members Morning from 8-10 at the VMFA which meant the whole big museum was open early with minimum crowds. I took advantage of this opportunity to visit the South Asian galleries in honor of the festival of Divali. This sculpture by Ravinder Reddy, made with paint, gilded polyester-resin fiberglass and epoxy putty draws inspiration from Indian sources as sacred temple sculpture, contemporary fashion and popular film. The commentary notes the artist’s work transforms contemporary women into goddesses and goddesses into contemporary women. Whatever the inspiration, this sculpture will stop you in your tracks.