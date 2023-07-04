Previous
Here’s to the Stars and Stripes! by allie912
Here’s to the Stars and Stripes!

Took this patriotic selfie to wish you all a happy and safe Fourth of July.
Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
