Honoring the Fourth

Every year the VMHC sponsors a ceremony to honor new citizens on the 4th of July. I like to attend to remind myself what a privilege it is to be a citizen of the United States. This morning 75 people from 36 countries took the oath of citizenship. The stirring words of Chief Judge Roger Gregory, the beautiful voice of Dr. Lisa Edwards-Burns singing The Star-Spangled Banner, the group of new citizens pledging together the Oath of Allegiance, the whole assembly reciting the P,edge of Allegiance and when Dr. Edwards-Burns closed the program with God Bless America, the spontaneous and heartfelt singing by all kept me wiping my eyes the whole hour. God Bless America on this 247th birthday.