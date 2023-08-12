Sign up
Photo 4971
Wash and Wear
Max gets a bath, which he seemed to enjoy. It was the rinsing that wasn’t much fun.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9846
photos
19
followers
34
following
1361% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
11th August 2023 7:16pm
Tags
dog
,
bath
