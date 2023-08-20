Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4979
Scenes from the Fiddling Festival
The most perfect weather contributed to a lovely evening at Dogwood Dell, listening to great fiddle music. Earlier in the day were workshops for musicians and all kinds of vendors for food and merchandise.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9862
photos
19
followers
34
following
1364% complete
View this month »
4972
4973
4974
4975
4976
4977
4978
4979
Latest from all albums
4880
4976
4977
4881
4882
4978
4883
4979
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
19th August 2023 11:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiddlers
,
“dogwood
,
dell”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close