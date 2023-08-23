Previous
Family Duet by allie912
Family Duet

Beautiful music on Sunday morning performed by mother and daughter, Faith and Elena. I taught Faith in my Sunday School class when she was in kindergarten and daughter Elena a few years ago in the same class.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
How nice to have taught both mother and daughter!
August 23rd, 2023  
