Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4982
Family Duet
Beautiful music on Sunday morning performed by mother and daughter, Faith and Elena. I taught Faith in my Sunday School class when she was in kindergarten and daughter Elena a few years ago in the same class.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9868
photos
19
followers
34
following
1364% complete
View this month »
4975
4976
4977
4978
4979
4980
4981
4982
Latest from all albums
4883
4979
4980
4884
4981
4885
4982
4886
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
22nd August 2023 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
mother
,
daughter
,
wpc
Diane
ace
How nice to have taught both mother and daughter!
August 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close