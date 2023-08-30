Sign up
Moving Day
My neighbor is retiring to the Gulf Coast of Florida. I hope she waits til after Hurricane Idalia goes out to sea before driving down to her new home.
30th August 2023
Allison Williams
Tags
moving
Danette Thompson
ace
Depending upon where, she might be delayed.
August 30th, 2023
