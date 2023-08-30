Previous
Moving Day by allie912
Moving Day

My neighbor is retiring to the Gulf Coast of Florida. I hope she waits til after Hurricane Idalia goes out to sea before driving down to her new home.
30th August 2023

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Danette Thompson ace
Depending upon where, she might be delayed.
August 30th, 2023  
