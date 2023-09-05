Previous
Farewell Summer by allie912
Photo 4995

Farewell Summer

The last day at the pool on a 93 degree day that felt like 100. Memories of these hot summer days will keep us going in the dead of winter. And before you know, it will be summer again!
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise