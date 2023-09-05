Sign up
Previous
Photo 4995
Farewell Summer
The last day at the pool on a 93 degree day that felt like 100. Memories of these hot summer days will keep us going in the dead of winter. And before you know, it will be summer again!
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
4th September 2023 1:54pm
Tags
pool
