Previous
Autumn Azaleas by allie912
Photo 5028

Autumn Azaleas

I always thought azaleas bloomed only in the Spring, but apparently there are varieties that bloom in the Fall. These are part of our condo landscaping.Adds a nice bit of color to previously all-green bushes.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise