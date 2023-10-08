Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5028
Autumn Azaleas
I always thought azaleas bloomed only in the Spring, but apparently there are varieties that bloom in the Fall. These are part of our condo landscaping.Adds a nice bit of color to previously all-green bushes.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9960
photos
20
followers
34
following
1377% complete
View this month »
5021
5022
5023
5024
5025
5026
5027
5028
Latest from all albums
4929
5025
4930
5026
4931
5027
5028
4932
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
7th October 2023 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
azaleas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close