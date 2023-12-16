Sign up
Photo 5096
A Veggie Celebration
Chunks or red pepper, onion, broccoli florets and quartered mushrooms browned in EVOO. Then I dumped a jar of Rao’s marinara sauce over and simmered for about 15 minutes.r
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
pasta
veggies
