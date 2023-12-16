Previous
A Veggie Celebration by allie912
Photo 5096

A Veggie Celebration

Chunks or red pepper, onion, broccoli florets and quartered mushrooms browned in EVOO. Then I dumped a jar of Rao’s marinara sauce over and simmered for about 15 minutes.r
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise