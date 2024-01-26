Previous
Photographic Amnesia by allie912
Photographic Amnesia

My childhood friend posted this winter picture from 1958. She and her little sister swear the girl in the red jacket is me, but I have no recollection of the coat, the scarf or the day. I don’t even recognize the dark-haired girl gazing out at us.
Allison Williams

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think she does resemble you a little bit, but you'd have to find other pictures from that time frame to be certain.
January 26th, 2024  
