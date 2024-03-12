A Virtual Conference

Although I have been retired as a school librarian since 2018, I continue to maintain my membership in the Association of Independent School Librarians. This year’s annual conference was originally planned for Orlando, Florida, but, because of the ongoing attack on school libraries empowered by the current governor, many AISL members were reluctant to support the economy of Florida. The creative solution was to turn the 3 day conference into a one day zoom conference with participants joining from their home locations while two popular children’s authors as well as the head of a Holocaust Education Center and a speaker from the Florida Freedom to Read organization shared their insights in sessions throughout the day. It was a stimulating day interspersed with drawings for prizes provided by library vendors. I didn’t win any prizes but everyone had fun little gifts as part of their registration.

For many librarians, this is their week of Spring Break. For me it was just a nice break.