Photo 5185
Why Is This Man Laughing?
I asked the receptionist what the missing word following “Des” was and he said the letter K fell off and the maintenance folks never replaced it. Now I ask you, how welcoming is that?
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
man
,
desk
