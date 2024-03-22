Previous
Once Upon a Time by allie912
Once Upon a Time

There were three tomatoes — a vine ripe Papa, a Campari Mama, and a snacking Baby. I’ll bet you already know how the story ends.
And, no, they don’t live happily ever after.
Allison Williams

