Photo 5206
Sam I Am
You may recognize Sam from summer visits to the community pool. Turns out he is a general guard/host/manager of the condo community. He is laidback and a friend to all.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10317
photos
16
followers
31
following
1426% complete
5199
5200
5201
5202
5203
5204
5205
5206
5108
5203
5109
5204
5205
5110
5111
5206
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
3rd April 2024 6:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
