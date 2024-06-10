Sign up
Previous
Photo 5272
Lunch Al Fresco
The reward for working hard? A family picnic on the church lawn. Moving furniture gives you a big appetite!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
picnic
,
wpc
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Church picnics are lots of fun and you had a beautiful day to have one!
June 10th, 2024
