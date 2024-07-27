Sign up
Previous
Photo 5319
Child Warrior
It was startling to see this pint-sized version of a Samurai warrior’s armor. Even more surprising to learn this was actually worn my young boys as they began their training to become warriors themselves.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
samurai
,
vmfa
