Previous
Child Warrior by allie912
Photo 5319

Child Warrior

It was startling to see this pint-sized version of a Samurai warrior’s armor. Even more surprising to learn this was actually worn my young boys as they began their training to become warriors themselves.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise