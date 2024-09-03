Sign up
Previous
Photo 5357
Goodby to Summer
A more congenial group you are unlikely to find. The pool will still be open for two more weekends, and we will enjoy every moment of that bonus time.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
2nd September 2024 7:36pm
Tags
pool
,
day”
,
“labor
