Previous
Photo 5356
Bonsai at the Pool
More of Bernard’s handiwork.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10617
photos
16
followers
30
following
1467% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
1st September 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bonsai
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
September 2nd, 2024
