Previous
Meet the Newest Resident by allie912
Photo 5328

Meet the Newest Resident

I am thrilled to introduce you to the newest member of my patio crew. This is Miss Gardenia, who is hale and hearty and is expected to bloom next Spring. I have always loved the fragrance of a gardenia but never dreamed one would be growing here.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise