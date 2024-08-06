Previous
Meet Hamilton by allie912
Photo 5329

Meet Hamilton

The completed topiary project my artistic friend created for me, including a purple collar and zinnia eyes. He will be a good guardian for the plants and trolls in the garden.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise