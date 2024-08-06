Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5329
Meet Hamilton
The completed topiary project my artistic friend created for me, including a purple collar and zinnia eyes. He will be a good guardian for the plants and trolls in the garden.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10563
photos
16
followers
30
following
1460% complete
View this month »
5322
5323
5324
5325
5326
5327
5328
5329
Latest from all albums
5326
5231
5232
5327
5233
5328
5234
5329
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
5th August 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
topiary
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close