Come On In. The Water’s Fine! by allie912
Photo 5330

Come On In. The Water’s Fine!

The local birds are drawn to the birdbath for getting a drink on a hot day. This is the first time I saw one actually using it as it was intended.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
