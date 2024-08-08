Sign up
Photo 5331
A Good Way to Start the Day
A dear friend sent me a booklet of poetry perfect for beginning the day on a positive note. I immediately added it to my morning routine.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
breakfast
,
poetry
