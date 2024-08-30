Previous
Be Still, My Heart! by allie912
Be Still, My Heart!

On August 5 I introduced you to Miss Gardenia and even mentioned she would bloom in the Spring. Well look what I found this morning! And I saw several buds beginning to mature. What an unexpected treat! I guess she likes her new home.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
