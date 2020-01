Inside the VMHC

Tonight’s Banner Lecture was Gerrymanders: How Redistricting Has Protected Slavery, White Supremacy, and Partisan Minorities in Virginia by Brent Tarter. The author, seen here, was a first rate speaker and kept his audience engaged with style and wit. Did you know that although this strategy for electing officials sympathetic to your agenda is practiced world-wide, it was named for Gov. Gerry of Massachusetts?