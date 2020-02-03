Grandma’s Hands

I popped over to the VMFA this afternoon for a program to help kick off Black History Month. Here is the description in the email I received: Join us as we encounter generational lessons from two sisters with remarkable stories to share from the perspective of the African American South. Through song, stories, and signed poetry, we will learn how women have made an impact on culture through practices passed down from family matriarchs.

These sisters—the oldest and youngest of seven, with 20 years between, described how their grandmother made sweet potato biscuits, starting with a boiled potato and a equal amount of Crisco. By the end of the description, we were all salivating!