Photo 3676
Looks Promising
You can still go to the grocery stores for your shopping or use the instacart delivery service, but this home owner chose a different route. I wonder what is inside.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
box
,
doorstep
