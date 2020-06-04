Previous
Magnolia Season by allie912
Photo 3712

Magnolia Season

You know you are in the South when the glossy leaved magnolias unfurl their waxy blossoms. The fragrance is to die for.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kerri Michaels ace
very pretty
June 3rd, 2020  
