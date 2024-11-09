Previous
Youngest Museum Visitor! by allie912
Photo 5424

Youngest Museum Visitor!

On this beautiful Friday morning there were many family groups at the museum. This 2 week old baby along with her Mom and Dad were making wonderful memories.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise