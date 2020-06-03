Previous
Sparkling by allie912
Photo 3711

Sparkling

The camera didn’t capture the diamond-like highlights on this puff ball. It looked like something out of a fairy tale, a magic wand perhaps.
3rd June 2020

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
