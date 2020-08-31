Previous
Air of Mystery by allie912
Photo 3799

Air of Mystery

This trunk was on the side of the street. What was inside? Who left it there? Where will it be going? I don’t have the answer.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

☠northy ace
A most interesting find!
August 31st, 2020  
