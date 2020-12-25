Sign up
Photo 3915
Christmas Eve: Breakfast for Dinner
While I attended Christmas Eve church online, this casserole was in the oven, ready to go when services were over. Dessert came from Fresh Market, a Black Forest bar cake. The perfect end to a light meal.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
“christmas
,
eve”
bkb in the city
Delicious
December 25th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Looks delicious
December 25th, 2020
